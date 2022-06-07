'Top Chef' Alums Are Bringing Texas Brisket To Seattle Chicken Restaurant

Two former "Top Chef" contestants are joining forces to introduce Texas brisket to a Japanese fried chicken restaurant in Seattle.

Houston chef Evelyn Garcia will be collaborating with local celebrity chef Shota Nakajima on a new dish this month, which will debut at Taku in Capitol Hill, per Eater Seattle. The limited-time menu item is brisket rice bowl with yuzu kosho teriyaki glaze, peanut nuoc cham, crunchy chicken bits, herbs, and pickles.

Only 300 brisket meals will be available for takeout from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on June 25 or until sold out, according to Nakajima's Instagram post on the pop-up. Preorders will be available later this month on his page, so make sure to check regularly to secure your order.

It's almost like a match made in heaven considering Garcia, the only local Houston chef to compete in Top Chef's 19th season, specializes in blending Texas and Southeast Asian cuisines. As for Nakajima, his impressive run during the Bravo show's 18th season in Portland made him a local legend when he came back home to Seattle. He also owns Taku.

What makes this collab even better is some of the proceeds will be donated to Lambert House, a Capitol Hill organization that supports LGBTQ youth, writers say. Don't miss your chance to snag this meal and contribute to a good cause!