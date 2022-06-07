Travis Barker's Son Landon Is Launching A 'Rockstar-Inspired' Fashion Line

Travis Barker's son Landon is following in his father's entrepreneurial footsteps and launching his own fashion line with boohooMan.

The "rockstar-inspired" collection will feature 40 pieces. “I told them I wanted full creative direction,” Landon told Rolling Stone. “They’re a great brand, but they don’t have anything rockstar-ish yet — nothing pop-punk or grungy. I said ‘I’m down to do this, but I want it to resemble me.'”

“It’s definitely for the emo scene, the rock scene, but it will appeal to everybody,” he added, citing artists like Machine Gun Kelly, Playboy Carti, Yungblud, and Kanye West as his fashion icons. “I’ve even seen rappers wear spiked jackets onstage, so these pieces are for anyone who’s into that look.”

The collection launches on June 15 and can be ordered here. Landon shared a preview of the line on Instagram, which you can see below.