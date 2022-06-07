Travis Barker's Son Landon Is Launching A 'Rockstar-Inspired' Fashion Line
By Katrina Nattress
June 7, 2022
Travis Barker's son Landon is following in his father's entrepreneurial footsteps and launching his own fashion line with boohooMan.
The "rockstar-inspired" collection will feature 40 pieces. “I told them I wanted full creative direction,” Landon told Rolling Stone. “They’re a great brand, but they don’t have anything rockstar-ish yet — nothing pop-punk or grungy. I said ‘I’m down to do this, but I want it to resemble me.'”
“It’s definitely for the emo scene, the rock scene, but it will appeal to everybody,” he added, citing artists like Machine Gun Kelly, Playboy Carti, Yungblud, and Kanye West as his fashion icons. “I’ve even seen rappers wear spiked jackets onstage, so these pieces are for anyone who’s into that look.”
The collection launches on June 15 and can be ordered here. Landon shared a preview of the line on Instagram, which you can see below.
This isn't the only major feat Landon has achieved this month. Over the weekend, his dad penned a sweet message celebrating his son graduating from high school.
"So proud of you @landonasherbarker," Travis wrote on Instagram alongside two black and white photos of himself and his son. "It has been a great pleasure and honor to raise you and I can’t wait to witness all the amazing things you’re going to do and become. Congratulations on graduating, I love you."