Travis Barker Pens Sweet Message Celebrating Son's Graduation

Travis Barker's son is a high school graduate! The blink-182 drummer celebrated the feat by posting a sweet message to Landon on Instagram.

"So proud of you @landonasherbarker," Travis wrote alongside two black and white photos of himself and his son. "It has been a great pleasure and honor to raise you and I can’t wait to witness all the amazing things you’re going to do and become. Congratulations on graduating, I love you"

Travis isn't afraid to get sappy with his son. He also shared an emotional birthday wish when Landon turned 18 last October. See his post below.