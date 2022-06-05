Travis Barker Pens Sweet Message Celebrating Son's Graduation
By Katrina Nattress
June 5, 2022
Travis Barker's son is a high school graduate! The blink-182 drummer celebrated the feat by posting a sweet message to Landon on Instagram.
"So proud of you @landonasherbarker," Travis wrote alongside two black and white photos of himself and his son. "It has been a great pleasure and honor to raise you and I can’t wait to witness all the amazing things you’re going to do and become. Congratulations on graduating, I love you"
Travis isn't afraid to get sappy with his son. He also shared an emotional birthday wish when Landon turned 18 last October. See his post below.
Travis has had a lot to celebrate lately. He and Kourtney Kardashian got married in Portofino, Italy just a couple weeks ago. Though the headlines from the wedding may have focused on the reality star's family, plenty of important people from the rockstar's life made the trek to Portofino, Italy, too, including his bandmate Mark Hoppus. The blink-182 bandleader shared a hilarious Instagram post poking fun of hanging out with the Kardashians.
While Travis begins his new chapter in life, his ex-wife Shanna Moakler is officially closing her chapter with Travis by auctioning off the engagement ring he gave her when he proposed at Disneyland in 2004.