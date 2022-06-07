Young Arizona Treasure Hunter Finds 'Irreplaceable' Piece Of Jewelry

A young treasure hunter in Arizona has found an "irreplaceable" piece of jewelry. ABC 15 reported that an Arizona family has been searching for the jewelry item for months.

The young treasure hunter, Brody, will turn five later this month and has already found thousands of valuables below the earth's surface.

Brody, along with his friend Liberty and their mothers Kimmie Walt and Sarita Compton, set out to make some major discoveries.

Brody's discovery happened last week within the first five minutes of searching at a San Tan park. The young treasure hunter found a music note necklace charm just under the dirt on the playground that had initials carved in the bottom of it.

Sarita said, "We got to post this immediately and get this back to the family."

Jackie Crane saw the post. Crane said, "That's Savannah's necklace, my daughter Savannah's necklace, I responded. Now goosebumps."

Jackie says that her family comes to the park every winter to play basketball in honor of her 16-year-old son, Ethan, who died in 2019. Jackie said, "He was just really musically inclined, this was the one his sister picked out." Ethan's ashes are inside the necklace.

Jackie said, "He found a piece of our hearts, no doubt, a piece of our hearts that can never be replaced."

Brody sad, while holding his metal detector in his hands, "It feels like I'm a real treasure hunter."