This Texas Ranch Could Have Real Buried Treasure And It's Up For Sale

By Ginny Reese

June 6, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

One ranch in Texas that recently hit the market could have real buried treasure, reported KSAT. And according to Texas law, finders keepers!

S&S Ranch in Palo Pinto County is located about 80 miles from Fort Worth. While the ranch has tons of great features to draw in buyers- like multiple stock tanks, roadways, and cattle pens- one feature has really set it over the top.

A press release states:

"This is where the famous train robber and outlaw, Sam Bass, hid from the law. According to lore, his money could be hidden somewhere in this valley. In recent years the property has been used as ranch land."

Legend says that Bass buried his bounty from stagecoach, train, and bank robberies in several areas, including somewhere on the property. It's also believed that he stashed some of it in an old hollow tree around two miles west of Round Rock.

Sam Demel of The Demel Group with Burt Ladner, who represents the listing, said:

"Sitting under one hour and 30-minute drive from Fort Worth and within minutes to the lake, this land will create an incredible opportunity for an investor to develop or hold.
The S&S Ranch features the highest point in Palo Pinto Co, lush grass, multiple tanks, uninterrupted views in every direction, and is rich in history."
