Billie Eilish Calls Out Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Trial In New Song 'TV'

Billie Eilish called out the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial and wondered "what's the point" in a new song that she and brother FINNEAS debuted on tour earlier this week.

While performing in Manchester, England on Tuesday (June 7), the brother-sister duo debuted a new song live for the first time in several years, treating the crowd to a special performance of their freshly-written track "TV," per Billboard.

"This is one we just wrote, and we just wanted to play for you," she told the crowd, joined on stage by FINNEAS who also sang and played along on an acoustic guitar. The lyrics stood out from the ballad's quiet power as Eilish reflects on feeling disconnected from the world around her.

"I don't wanna talk right now/ I just wanna watch TV/ I'll stay in the pool and drown/ So I don't have to watch you leave/ I'll put on Survivor just to watch somebody suffer/ Maybe I should get some sleep/ Sinking in the sofa while we all betray each other... What's the point of anything?/ All of my friends are missing again/ That's what happens when you fall in love."

As the song went on, she seemed to call out the internet's priorities, focusing more on the highly-publicized defamation trial between Depp and Heard than what is happening with the U.S. government.

"The internet's gone wild watching movies stars on trial/ While they're overturning Roe v. Wade," she sang, adding a repetitive introspective declaration to close out the song, "Maybe I, maybe I, maybe I'm the problem."

The hypnotic performance was captured by many in the crowd and shared online, giving more fans a chance to hear the new song.