First Case Of Monkeypox Reported In Texas: Here's How To Protect Yourself

The first case of monkeypox in the state of Texas has been reported.

A resident from Dallas County recently traveled outside of the United States to Mexico and tested positive on Monday (June 6) for the virus, according to FOX 4, citing Dallas County Health and Human Services. The patient is isolated at home and has not been hospitalized. The patient does not pose a known risk to others at this time, health officials said. No more information has been released about the patient due to privacy laws.

It is unclear whether the monkeypox strain this patient tested positive for is the same as most of the 1,000 worldwide cases, FOX 4 reported. Texas is the 15th state to report the virus. There are now 35 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

How monkeypox is transmitted

According to the CDC:

Monkeypox virus can spread when a person comes into contact with the virus from an infected animal, infected person, or materials contaminated with the virus. The virus can also cross the placenta from the mother to her fetus. Monkeypox virus may spread from animals to people through the bite or scratch of an infected animal, by handling wild game, or through the use of products made from infected animals. The virus may also spread through direct contact with body fluids or sores on an infected person or with materials that have touched body fluids or sores, such as clothing or linens.

Monkeypox spreads between people primarily through direct contact with infectious sores, scabs, or body fluids. It also can be spread by respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact. Monkeypox can spread during intimate contact between people, including during sex, as well as activities like kissing, cuddling, or touching parts of the body with monkeypox sores. At this time, it is not known if monkeypox can spread through semen or vaginal fluids.

How to prevent monkeypox

According to the CDC:

Avoid contact with animals that could harbor the virus (including animals that are sick or that have been found dead in areas where monkeypox occurs).

Avoid contact with any materials, such as bedding, that has been in contact with a sick animal.

Isolate infected patients from others who could be at risk for infection.

Practice good hand hygiene after contact with infected animals or humans. For example, washing your hands with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Use personal protective equipment (PPE) when caring for patients.

For more information about the monkeypox virus, click here.