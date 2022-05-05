First Case Of Bird Flu Detected In Texas

The first confirmed case in Texas of bird flu has been detected in a wild bird, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Bird flu, or highly pathogenic avian influenza, was found in a great horned owl at a rehabilitation facility in Wichita County, TPWD said in a news release.

Bird flu is a highly contagious virus that transmits easily between wild and domestic bird species that has been detected in 38 states so far. Although birds infected with the virus may not always show signs of being sick, symptoms include diarrhea, incoordination, lethargy, coughing, sneezing and sudden death. The virus can be transmitted to humans through contaminated equipment, clothing and shoes of caretakers.

The risk of human infection remains low, TPWD said. However, people are encouraged to take basic protective measures like wearing gloves, face masks and washing hands if contact with wild birds cannot be avoided.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said this first confirmed case follows news of a yet-to-be-confirmed detection of bird flu in a commercial pheasant flock in Erath County in April.

For more information about bird flu and how to secure wild or domestic bird facilities, click here.