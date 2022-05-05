First Case Of Bird Flu Detected In Texas

By Dani Medina

May 5, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The first confirmed case in Texas of bird flu has been detected in a wild bird, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Bird flu, or highly pathogenic avian influenza, was found in a great horned owl at a rehabilitation facility in Wichita County, TPWD said in a news release.

Bird flu is a highly contagious virus that transmits easily between wild and domestic bird species that has been detected in 38 states so far. Although birds infected with the virus may not always show signs of being sick, symptoms include diarrhea, incoordination, lethargy, coughing, sneezing and sudden death. The virus can be transmitted to humans through contaminated equipment, clothing and shoes of caretakers.

The risk of human infection remains low, TPWD said. However, people are encouraged to take basic protective measures like wearing gloves, face masks and washing hands if contact with wild birds cannot be avoided.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said this first confirmed case follows news of a yet-to-be-confirmed detection of bird flu in a commercial pheasant flock in Erath County in April.

For more information about bird flu and how to secure wild or domestic bird facilities, click here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.