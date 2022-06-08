Intense Video Shows TX Mom Carrying Unconscious Child To Officer In Traffic

One Dallas deputy is being commended for saving the life of a young child in traffic. KENS 5 reported that Deputy K. Rose was sitting in his squad car at the intersection on East Camp Wisdom Road when a woman pulled a child out of the back seat of her car.

The woman ran into the middle of the intersection with her four-year-old daughter who appeared to be unconscious. The girl was not moving and had foam coming out of her mouth.

Deputy Rose got out of his car to help the child. He began performing CPR and administered chest compressions. He also patted her back to clear out anything that was stopping her breathing. After several compressions, the girl regained consciousness.

The deputy then took the child back to her mom. They sat in the back of the squad car while they waited for an ambulance.

The mother and daughter were escorted to an ambulance and taken to Children's Hospital.

Department officials said, "The Dallas Sheriff's Office commends Deputy Rose for his quick actions and thinking under pressure in helping save the child who was clearly in distress."

