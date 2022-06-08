Intense Video Shows TX Mom Carrying Unconscious Child To Officer In Traffic

By Ginny Reese

June 8, 2022

Photo: Dallas County Sheriff's Office

One Dallas deputy is being commended for saving the life of a young child in traffic. KENS 5 reported that Deputy K. Rose was sitting in his squad car at the intersection on East Camp Wisdom Road when a woman pulled a child out of the back seat of her car.

The woman ran into the middle of the intersection with her four-year-old daughter who appeared to be unconscious. The girl was not moving and had foam coming out of her mouth.

Deputy Rose got out of his car to help the child. He began performing CPR and administered chest compressions. He also patted her back to clear out anything that was stopping her breathing. After several compressions, the girl regained consciousness.

The deputy then took the child back to her mom. They sat in the back of the squad car while they waited for an ambulance.

The mother and daughter were escorted to an ambulance and taken to Children's Hospital.

Department officials said, "The Dallas Sheriff's Office commends Deputy Rose for his quick actions and thinking under pressure in helping save the child who was clearly in distress."

Check out the video below:

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.