Lil Bibby Details His Struggles With Managing Juice WRLD's Music

By Tony M. Centeno

June 8, 2022

Lil Bibby and Juice WRLD
Photo: Getty Images

Lil Bibby has been managing Juice WRLD before and after his untimely death. Two years later, the rapper-turned-manager has opened about the struggles he's faced while handling Juice's affairs.

In a series of tweets he posted on Wednesday morning, June 8, Bibby vented about his frustrations with trying to keep both the late rapper's estate and his fans happy at the same time. The Chicago native, who serves as the head of Grade A Productions, discussed the backlash he's received from fans who continuously crave more new music from Juice yet accuse him of profiting off the rapper's tragic death.

“Ppl say we don’t put out enough music but then they say we do it for money,” Bibby tweeted. “I will try my best, but I am human and I have feelings. This is not an easy job. Ppl making crazy allegations and saying hurtful things. I want to put out music because I know that’s what Juice wanted and I know the fans want it. But I sometimes want to quit.”

Lil Bibby has been overseeing Juice WRLD's music since he signed the rapper to his Grade A Productions imprint in 2017. The label teamed up with Interscope to drop the rapper's debut album Goodbye & Good Riddance in 2018 followed by Death Race For Love a year later. After Juice passed away in December 2019, Bibby began to release more of the late rapper's music like his Legends Never Die album in 2020 and Fighting Demons in 2021.

Grade A reportedly has plans to release another posthumous Juice WRLD album called The Party Never Ends. However, Bibby threatened to cancel those plans after several songs from the album leaked earlier this year.

"These leaks is getting out of hand," he wrote in a Twitter DM that was shared on social media. "I Hope all the fans are happy, the party never ends might be canceled if all this s**t leaks."

We'll see Bibby follows through with his plans for a new Juice WRLD album. So far, no release date has been confirmed.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.