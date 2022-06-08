Lil Bibby Details His Struggles With Managing Juice WRLD's Music

Lil Bibby has been overseeing Juice WRLD's music since he signed the rapper to his Grade A Productions imprint in 2017. The label teamed up with Interscope to drop the rapper's debut album Goodbye & Good Riddance in 2018 followed by Death Race For Love a year later. After Juice passed away in December 2019, Bibby began to release more of the late rapper's music like his Legends Never Die album in 2020 and Fighting Demons in 2021.



Grade A reportedly has plans to release another posthumous Juice WRLD album called The Party Never Ends. However, Bibby threatened to cancel those plans after several songs from the album leaked earlier this year.



"These leaks is getting out of hand," he wrote in a Twitter DM that was shared on social media. "I Hope all the fans are happy, the party never ends might be canceled if all this s**t leaks."



We'll see Bibby follows through with his plans for a new Juice WRLD album. So far, no release date has been confirmed.

