Lil Bibby Details His Struggles With Managing Juice WRLD's Music
By Tony M. Centeno
June 8, 2022
Lil Bibby has been managing Juice WRLD before and after his untimely death. Two years later, the rapper-turned-manager has opened about the struggles he's faced while handling Juice's affairs.
In a series of tweets he posted on Wednesday morning, June 8, Bibby vented about his frustrations with trying to keep both the late rapper's estate and his fans happy at the same time. The Chicago native, who serves as the head of Grade A Productions, discussed the backlash he's received from fans who continuously crave more new music from Juice yet accuse him of profiting off the rapper's tragic death.
“Ppl say we don’t put out enough music but then they say we do it for money,” Bibby tweeted. “I will try my best, but I am human and I have feelings. This is not an easy job. Ppl making crazy allegations and saying hurtful things. I want to put out music because I know that’s what Juice wanted and I know the fans want it. But I sometimes want to quit.”
Lil Bibby has been overseeing Juice WRLD's music since he signed the rapper to his Grade A Productions imprint in 2017. The label teamed up with Interscope to drop the rapper's debut album Goodbye & Good Riddance in 2018 followed by Death Race For Love a year later. After Juice passed away in December 2019, Bibby began to release more of the late rapper's music like his Legends Never Die album in 2020 and Fighting Demons in 2021.
Grade A reportedly has plans to release another posthumous Juice WRLD album called The Party Never Ends. However, Bibby threatened to cancel those plans after several songs from the album leaked earlier this year.
"These leaks is getting out of hand," he wrote in a Twitter DM that was shared on social media. "I Hope all the fans are happy, the party never ends might be canceled if all this s**t leaks."
We'll see Bibby follows through with his plans for a new Juice WRLD album. So far, no release date has been confirmed.