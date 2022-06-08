Missouri Pastor Shoots, Kills Man Over Suspected Affair With His Spouse

A Springfield, Missouri, pastor is currently sitting in the Christian County Detention Center for allegedly shooting and ultimately killing an Ozark man more than a week ago, according to FOX 2.

At about 12:49 p.m. on May 29, Ozark Police officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Church Street for a reported shooting, according to a release. When officers arrived, they found a male who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the roadway and rushed him to the local hospital. He was later pronounced dead. They also took a person of interest into custody at the scene. Police later identified the victim as Joe Newburn, 57, and the suspect as Pastor Matthew Dedmon.

Police said that the pastor shot Newburn because the victim was having an affair with Dedmon's wife. Multiple witnesses said Dedmon drove his truck to 107 West Church Street to talk to his wife. But when he arrived to the location, his wife was in the vehicle with Newburn. Dedmon got out of his truck holding a pistol and walked to Newburn's side of the car. Police have accused Dedmon of shooting Newburn in the chest three times and killing him. He was arrested and charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action.