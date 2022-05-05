Missouri Road Covered In Hard Seltzers After Crash

By Logan DeLoye

May 5, 2022

LIFESTYLE-US-FOOD-DRINK-ALCOHOL-food-drink
Photo: Getty Images

A truck hauling 44,000 pounds of Vizzy hard seltzer crashed on Baseline Boulevard in Jasper County, and the seltzer spilled all over the road. According to the The Trucker, the truck was driven by a 59-year-old woman whose dog was in the truck with her at the time of the crash. The pair were traveling westbound when the incident occurred.

A crash report that was written by Missouri State Trooper, Joe Drum detailed the cause of the crash and reported the name of the individual involved.

The driver, who is from Papillion, Nebraska, ran off the right side of the road and then swerved to get back onto the road. As she swerved, she overcorrected and overturned the truck, causing the contents to spill out.

The Trucker mentioned that the top of the trailer peeled off as the crash ensued, releasing all of the seltzers onto the road. They began to roll across the street, causing a traffic back-up before police arrived. Traffic was blocked for five hours after the incident and the road opened again late Monday night.

A video shows the truck entirely overturned and the drinks busting out of their cases. The driver and her dog were not injured in the crash.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.