Missouri Road Covered In Hard Seltzers After Crash

A truck hauling 44,000 pounds of Vizzy hard seltzer crashed on Baseline Boulevard in Jasper County, and the seltzer spilled all over the road. According to the The Trucker, the truck was driven by a 59-year-old woman whose dog was in the truck with her at the time of the crash. The pair were traveling westbound when the incident occurred.

A crash report that was written by Missouri State Trooper, Joe Drum detailed the cause of the crash and reported the name of the individual involved.

The driver, who is from Papillion, Nebraska, ran off the right side of the road and then swerved to get back onto the road. As she swerved, she overcorrected and overturned the truck, causing the contents to spill out.

The Trucker mentioned that the top of the trailer peeled off as the crash ensued, releasing all of the seltzers onto the road. They began to roll across the street, causing a traffic back-up before police arrived. Traffic was blocked for five hours after the incident and the road opened again late Monday night.

A video shows the truck entirely overturned and the drinks busting out of their cases. The driver and her dog were not injured in the crash.