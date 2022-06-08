Pat McAfee Has Priceless Reaction To 8-Year-Old Caller Cursing Out Co-Host

A young caller surprised former NFL punter Pat McAfee by dropping an "f-bomb" on one of his co-hosts on Wednesday (June 8).

The caller, who addressed himself as Owen and said he was 8 and 1/2 years old, told McAfee that he was "inspiring this whole entire world with how you're talking about sports and how you're talking about your life experience" before concluding the call with a loud, "f*** Boston Connor," a direct shot at one of the Pat McAfee Show's "toxic table" co-hosts.

The entire Pat McAfee Show crew, including Connor himself, let out loud, excited yells after the child dropped the line.

"Owen, you're the best," McAfee excitedly shouted. "I want to let Owen know, if you're still listening, Owen, you're inspiring. Owen, the way you talk about sports is inspiring. I didn't know 8 and 1/2 can do that. Is that? Shaht aht, Owen."

(WARNING: The video below contains foul language)