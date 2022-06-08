Pat McAfee Has Priceless Reaction To 8-Year-Old Caller Cursing Out Co-Host
By Jason Hall
June 8, 2022
A young caller surprised former NFL punter Pat McAfee by dropping an "f-bomb" on one of his co-hosts on Wednesday (June 8).
The caller, who addressed himself as Owen and said he was 8 and 1/2 years old, told McAfee that he was "inspiring this whole entire world with how you're talking about sports and how you're talking about your life experience" before concluding the call with a loud, "f*** Boston Connor," a direct shot at one of the Pat McAfee Show's "toxic table" co-hosts.
The entire Pat McAfee Show crew, including Connor himself, let out loud, excited yells after the child dropped the line.
"Owen, you're the best," McAfee excitedly shouted. "I want to let Owen know, if you're still listening, Owen, you're inspiring. Owen, the way you talk about sports is inspiring. I didn't know 8 and 1/2 can do that. Is that? Shaht aht, Owen."
(WARNING: The video below contains foul language)
YOU CAN'T BE WATCHING THIS SHOW OWEN— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 8, 2022
OH NOOOO @BostonConnr 😂😂 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/F8fOjifYLK
This isn't the first time Connor has been the target of America's youth.
In 2021, McAfee, who also serves as WWE's color commentator for its Friday Night SmackDown broadcasts, retold a story in which a 13-year-old named Aristotle insulted Connor's hat at a Tampa, Florida diner, which was once again referenced during Wednesday's call from Owen.
"Is this Aristotle's brother?" producer and on-air personality Zito asked after the call.
"A little misdirection from Aristotle's brother, Owen, 8 and 1/2 there."