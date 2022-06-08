Pat McAfee Has Priceless Reaction To 8-Year-Old Caller Cursing Out Co-Host

By Jason Hall

June 8, 2022

SEC Championship - Georgia v LSU
Photo: Getty Images

A young caller surprised former NFL punter Pat McAfee by dropping an "f-bomb" on one of his co-hosts on Wednesday (June 8).

The caller, who addressed himself as Owen and said he was 8 and 1/2 years old, told McAfee that he was "inspiring this whole entire world with how you're talking about sports and how you're talking about your life experience" before concluding the call with a loud, "f*** Boston Connor," a direct shot at one of the Pat McAfee Show's "toxic table" co-hosts.

The entire Pat McAfee Show crew, including Connor himself, let out loud, excited yells after the child dropped the line.

"Owen, you're the best," McAfee excitedly shouted. "I want to let Owen know, if you're still listening, Owen, you're inspiring. Owen, the way you talk about sports is inspiring. I didn't know 8 and 1/2 can do that. Is that? Shaht aht, Owen."

(WARNING: The video below contains foul language)

This isn't the first time Connor has been the target of America's youth.

In 2021, McAfee, who also serves as WWE's color commentator for its Friday Night SmackDown broadcasts, retold a story in which a 13-year-old named Aristotle insulted Connor's hat at a Tampa, Florida diner, which was once again referenced during Wednesday's call from Owen.

"Is this Aristotle's brother?" producer and on-air personality Zito asked after the call.

"A little misdirection from Aristotle's brother, Owen, 8 and 1/2 there."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.