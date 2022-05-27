Pat McAfee Addresses Reports Of Big Next Move
By Jason Hall
May 27, 2022
Former NFL punter Pat McAfee has confirmed a potential move to Amazon "has been discussed," but also teased potential interest from other media outlets.
During Friday's (May 27) episode of the Pat McAfee Show, the rising sports media superstar addressed Front Office Sports' report that he was being targeted by Amazon to commentate during an alternate broadcast of its Thursday Night Football coverage.
"This has been discussed, I will say," McAfee said as he showed a graphic with the Front Office Sports tweet during the YouTube broadcast of the Pat McAfee Show. "Amazon discussions have happened. But is Amazon the only network that discussions have happened with? Are they the only ones that are currently ongoing? Are people throwing darts on what's real and what isn't real? Maybe, possibly. Could this be a thing? Could be. Could it not be? Could be.
McAfee then addressed the report comparing his potential new gig to the ManningCast, which he appeared on last season alongside hosts Eli and Peyton Manning, his former Indianapolis Colts teammate.
"It won't be the same as the ManningCast, though. Please have some respect," McAfee said as his show into cut into the top of the hour.
(WARNING: Some foul language included in the video below)
#UpToSomethingSZN is EN FUEGO 🔥#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/pWgPXZVfZy— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 27, 2022
Last month, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported Amazon is having conversations about potentially adding McAfee to its Thursday Night Football coverage, as well as airing his weekday talk show, the Pat McAfee Show, on Prime Video, amid McAfee publicly teasing that he was "up to something."
Amazon has already added play-by-play man Al Michaels and analyst Kirk Herbstreit -- both frequent guests on the Pat McAfee Show -- to its broadcast team for the upcoming NFL season.
McAfee had previously stated publicly that he'd spoken with Amazon executives but didn't want to be a color commentator due to a large time commitment.
The former NFL punter already serves as the color commentator for WWE's Friday Night SmackDown broadcast on FOX, as well as his weekday commitment to the Pat McAfee Show.
McAfee has shared numerous posts on social media teasing that he was "up to something" in the days leading up to Marchand's report, which Herbstreit responded to with, "Finally comin to [College GameDay]?!?? Cmon now…it’s time!!!”
Herbstreit's new gig with Amazon allows him to continue his previous positions as an analyst on ESPN's College GameDay pre-show and color commentator for primetime ABC Sports' college football broadcast.