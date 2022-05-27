Pat McAfee Addresses Reports Of Big Next Move

Former NFL punter Pat McAfee has confirmed a potential move to Amazon "has been discussed," but also teased potential interest from other media outlets.

During Friday's (May 27) episode of the Pat McAfee Show, the rising sports media superstar addressed Front Office Sports' report that he was being targeted by Amazon to commentate during an alternate broadcast of its Thursday Night Football coverage.

"This has been discussed, I will say," McAfee said as he showed a graphic with the Front Office Sports tweet during the YouTube broadcast of the Pat McAfee Show. "Amazon discussions have happened. But is Amazon the only network that discussions have happened with? Are they the only ones that are currently ongoing? Are people throwing darts on what's real and what isn't real? Maybe, possibly. Could this be a thing? Could be. Could it not be? Could be.

McAfee then addressed the report comparing his potential new gig to the ManningCast, which he appeared on last season alongside hosts Eli and Peyton Manning, his former Indianapolis Colts teammate.

"It won't be the same as the ManningCast, though. Please have some respect," McAfee said as his show into cut into the top of the hour.

(WARNING: Some foul language included in the video below)