Robert De Niro Says He Owns 'All' Of Taylor Swift's Albums

By Yashira C.

June 8, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Actor Robert De Niro revealed that he's a bit of a Taylor Swift fan in a recent interview with Variety, joking that he has "all of her albums."

De Niro spoke to fellow Tribeca Film Festival co-founder Jane Rosenthal about this year's event, which fans are looking forward to because it will feature her “All Too Well” short film. “I have all of her albums," he said while laughing. “I’m not not a fan. I probably hear her music and like it on the radio." He continued, "My young daughter puts a station on, and it drives me crazy when they chat. When they have music, it’s OK. […] We have a deal that when the chatter goes on, we go to chill [music]. That’s the compromise. I go to spa [music] when I’m alone.” Rosenthal also said of Swift's short film, “We’re always looking to show artists’ work to show what else they do — the interdisciplinary work. It’s always interesting to watch what artists do when they’re not doing what we think that they should continually do.”

Last month, Swift received an honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts from NYU. The singer also delivered a commencement speech to the class of 2022 at the Yankee Stadium, where she poked fun at how the graduation year aligns with one of her most popular songs: "I'm ninety percent sure that the main reason I'm here is because I have a song called '22.'"

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.