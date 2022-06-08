Robert De Niro Says He Owns 'All' Of Taylor Swift's Albums

Actor Robert De Niro revealed that he's a bit of a Taylor Swift fan in a recent interview with Variety, joking that he has "all of her albums."

De Niro spoke to fellow Tribeca Film Festival co-founder Jane Rosenthal about this year's event, which fans are looking forward to because it will feature her “All Too Well” short film. “I have all of her albums," he said while laughing. “I’m not not a fan. I probably hear her music and like it on the radio." He continued, "My young daughter puts a station on, and it drives me crazy when they chat. When they have music, it’s OK. […] We have a deal that when the chatter goes on, we go to chill [music]. That’s the compromise. I go to spa [music] when I’m alone.” Rosenthal also said of Swift's short film, “We’re always looking to show artists’ work to show what else they do — the interdisciplinary work. It’s always interesting to watch what artists do when they’re not doing what we think that they should continually do.”

Last month, Swift received an honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts from NYU. The singer also delivered a commencement speech to the class of 2022 at the Yankee Stadium, where she poked fun at how the graduation year aligns with one of her most popular songs: "I'm ninety percent sure that the main reason I'm here is because I have a song called '22.'"