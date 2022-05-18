Joe Alwyn Reacts To Taylor Swift Receiving Honorary Doctorate Degree

Joe Alwyn gushed over girlfriend Taylor Swift receiving an honorary doctorate degree from New York University in a recent interview with Extra.

“It’s an incredible honor, it’s absolutely amazing," he said to the interviewer. Alwyn also discussed his new role on Hulu's Conversations with Friends. On Wednesday (May 18), Swift received an honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts from NYU. The "All Too Well" singer also delivered a commencement speech to the class of 2022 at the Yankee Stadium. She opened her speech with, "Hi, I’m Taylor. The last time I was in a stadium this size I was dancing in heels and wearing a glittery leotard. This outfit is much more comfortable." She later poked fun at how the graduation year aligns with one of her most popular songs, "I'm ninety percent sure that the main reason I'm here is because I have a song called '22.'"

Swift referenced another relevant track of hers in the speech, "Welcome To New York." "To all the incredible parents, family members, mentors, teachers, allies, friends, and loved ones here today who have supported these students and their pursuit of educational enrichment, let me say to you now, ‘Welcome to New York' it's been waiting for you," she said.

Watch Alwyn's interview below.