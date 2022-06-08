San Diego Grandmother Chases Away Home Intruder

If you've ever experienced the aftermath of someone breaking into and robbing your home, you know just how difficult it can be. From lost family heirlooms and priceless memories stolen to no longer feeling safe inside your own home, the impact of a break-in can be devastating. However, when one elderly woman in San Diego saw a stranger breaking into her home, she jumped into action and quickly chased them away.

Residents of 4s Ranch have recently reported several break-ins, including Jay Rostami who found his Cayenne Ridge Road home in shambles around last month after burglars reportedly broke a glass sliding door one Saturday afternoon, per ABC 10 News. Among the stolen items were a safe, jewelry box, handbags and cash.

"Everywhere I went, the house was turned upside down," said Rostami. His wife, Aiba Arianpour, added, "I lost 45 years of my life," after the burglars stole family heirlooms and gifts.

Less than a week later, 81-year-old Peilin Fu was at her Cayenne Creek Court home when she heard a loud noise and saw a man standing beside her now-shattered sliding door. While seeing a strange man holding a hammer may frighten most people, her daughter claims the elderly woman began yelling at him in Chinese and he ran away.

According to the news outlet, police suspect the burglaries may be connected to similar break-ins in La Jolla, which have been linked to a South American theft ring suspected of dozens of high-end burglaries. The burglaries are not officially connected, but the investigation remains ongoing. As for the San Diego neighbors, they hope the people responsible are captured soon.

"They need to be caught, and the whole neighborhood needs to be on watch," said Rostami. "They're not going to stop until they're caught."