North Carolina Woman Accused Of Bringing Baby Along To Break-In

When you think of trips with your family, you may remember long drives listening music, vacations at the beach, or simply a shopping trip to the local mall. Illegal activity, however, is usually never a part of the plan. One woman in North Carolina recently found out that crime is not a great family outing after she reportedly brought her baby along as she broke into a home.

Jenny Annette Skidmore Reel was arrested following an alleged break-in on June 21 in Marion, WRAL reports. Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff's Office said that officers responded to the home after receiving reports that someone had broken in. When they arrived, they found the 28-year-old Reel, from Marion, at the scene with pills in her possession.

According to the sheriff's office, Reel was in possession of stolen medication, a power saw, coins, knives, socks and jewelry. Her 7-month-old son was also at the scene.

Reel is facing several charges stemming from the incident, including breaking and entering and child abuse. She also faces charges of larceny after breaking and entering and possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance. She was booked into jail on a $50,000 bond.