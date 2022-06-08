Strange Creature Captured By Security Cameras At Texas Zoo

The City of Amarillo and the Amarillo Zoo need your help identifying this mysterious object that popped up on security footage.

"Was it a person with a strange hat who likes to walk at night? A large coyote on its hind legs? A Chupacabra? It is a mystery – for Amarillo to help solve," the City of Amarillo said in a press release.

The strange creature was discovered around 1:25 a.m. on May 21 outside a perimeter fence at the Amarillo Zoo. The city dubbed this fellow an "Unidentified Amarillo Object" and hopes local residents can help figure out what the heck it is!

"We just want to let the Amarillo community have some fun with this. It is important to note that this entity was outside the Amarillo Zoo. There were no signs of attempted entry into the zoo. No animals or individuals were harmed. There were no signs of criminal activity or vandalism," City of Amarillo Director of Parks and Recreation Michael Kashuba said in the release.

If you know what it is — or want to take a guess — contact the City of Amarillo's communications office at publiccommunications@amarillo.gov.

Take a closer look at the mysterious creature below: