Someone Left A Creepy Doll On A Texas Bench And Now It's A Local Celebrity

At around 9 p.m. Wednesday night, a "gang of spritely teenage girls" left a "Creepy Victorian Murder Doll" on a bench in front of the Town Hall in Keller, Texas.

Now, that doll — which the City of Keller has named "Vicki M." — is attracting tourists and becoming a selfie hotspot. A local celebrity, if you will.

The City of Keller has been documenting this whole saga on social media for all of us to enjoy. So here it is. On Wednesday, the city posted a photo of the doll, with a pale, made up face and a blue gown and the caption:

"So noooooormally we’d bring lost and found items inside the building, but uh….yea. If you’re missing your Creepy Victorian Murder Doll — we’ll go with Vicki M. for short— she’s up here visiting Keller Town Hall, just chillin’ on the front bench presumably cursing every visitor who walks past. Vicki M. arrived at about 9 p.m. last night, delivered by a gang of spritely teenage girls. So noooooormally we’d think nothing of it, but we’ve seen The Craft. And Annabelle. And Child’s Play. So….yea. We’ll be calling for some backup from Keller Public Safety on this one."