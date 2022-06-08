Taco Bell Launches Vertical 'Food Tube' Drive-Thru In Minnesota

Taco Bell has launched it's new Defy restaurant — an app-focused, four lane drive-thru — in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, according to a press release from the company.

The two-story building is designed to be more mobile- and delivery-friendly, focusing on fulfilling mobile and delivery orders as quickly as possible. The goal is to reduce service time to two minutes or less.

The kitchen on the top floor uses a vertical “food tube” to deliver meals to customers at the drive-thru below. The building also features digital check-in screens for mobile orders and a two-way audio and video service for customers. The four-lane drive-thru was built to accommodate an increase in mobile pre-orders and third-party delivery services like GrubHub, UberEats and DoorDash, with one lane dedicated to the traditional drive-thru experiences for customers looking to order directly from their car.

Taco Bell partnered with Border Foods and Vertical Works Inc. to make this vision come to life.

“Taco Bell Defy embodies the innovative, entrepreneurial spirit of Minnesota businesses and franchisees,” Lee Engler, co-founder and CEO of Border Foods, said in the press release. “It is a creative, technological solution for a faster, contactless experience for as many Taco Bell fans as possible and is poised to be the future of quick-service dining.”