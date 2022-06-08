Texas Toddler Attacked By Iguana At Aquarium, Parents Say

A toddler was taken to the hospital after his parents say he was attacked by an iguana at an aquarium. The Star-Telegram reported that the iguana bit the young boy at SeaQuest at Ridgmar Mall in Fort Worth.

The parents say that they were dropping by the aquarium for a few minutes when the iguana "jumped from a rock and latched onto his arm."

The child's mother says that the boy did nothing to agitate the animal. As a result of the bite, the boy ended up getting six stitches.

Cole Gordon wrote in a Facebook review, "A short trip to Sea Quest in Fort Worth ended in disaster when out lil dude was bitten by a vicious iguana. Please don't bring your child here. The staff is very irresponsible as well. They are more concerned about the animal than out wounded child."

The aquarium said in a statement that they are assessing the situation and "attempting to resolve it."

According to a Facebook post from the child's mother, the boy is "doing great." She wrote, "Abel is the strongest little boy I know and I'm sooo glad he's taking it well and isn't traumatized..."