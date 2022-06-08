Texas Toddler Attacked By Iguana At Aquarium, Parents Say

By Ginny Reese

June 8, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A toddler was taken to the hospital after his parents say he was attacked by an iguana at an aquarium. The Star-Telegram reported that the iguana bit the young boy at SeaQuest at Ridgmar Mall in Fort Worth.

The parents say that they were dropping by the aquarium for a few minutes when the iguana "jumped from a rock and latched onto his arm."

The child's mother says that the boy did nothing to agitate the animal. As a result of the bite, the boy ended up getting six stitches.

Cole Gordon wrote in a Facebook review, "A short trip to Sea Quest in Fort Worth ended in disaster when out lil dude was bitten by a vicious iguana. Please don't bring your child here. The staff is very irresponsible as well. They are more concerned about the animal than out wounded child."

The aquarium said in a statement that they are assessing the situation and "attempting to resolve it."

According to a Facebook post from the child's mother, the boy is "doing great." She wrote, "Abel is the strongest little boy I know and I'm sooo glad he's taking it well and isn't traumatized..."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.