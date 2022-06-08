This Is The Best Hidden Bar In South Carolina

Hidden bars and speakeasies are a holdout from a time when the sale of alcohol was prohibited in the country, forcing those looking to imbibe to find a secretive way to party. While prohibition is no longer the law of the land, many people still enjoy the smaller settings and unique atmosphere of these hidden gems.

Livability searched the country to find the best hidden bars around, compiling a list of the top must-visit secret bar in each state, from movie-themed spots to those that require you to answer a riddle to enter. According to the site:

"Speakeasies and secret bars are growing in popularity, and cities across the country are getting in on the action. We scoured every state to pinpoint the best of the best secret bars and speakeasies in America ... and, more importantly, how to get in."

So which hidden bar was named the best in South Carolina?

Vault & Vator