This Is The Best Bar In South Carolina

South Carolina has no shortage of busy bars, cozy pubs and hidden speakeasies, so there are plenty of options for your next night out. But with so many choices, how do you know where to start?

Mashed recently compiled a list of the best bar in each state, from cash only dives to carefully crafted cocktails enjoyed with rooftop views. According to the site:

"Tiki taverns, speakeasy spots, historic saloons, and dingy dives; every American state is packed with an abundance of each option. But within each one of their borders is a watering hole a cut above the rest."

So which South Carolina bar was named the best in the state?

The Griffin

Located in Charleston, The Griffin is a neighborhood pub beloved by locals as well as visitors across the globe, earning it the distinction of being the best bar in the state. The Griffin is located at 18 Vendue Range in Charleston.

Here's what Mashed had to say about the best bar in South Carolina:

"Sure, signed dollar bills are a major gimmick of neighborhood bars. But when it's done well, it's a comforting scene. Cue The Griffon, found in Charleston, which is absolutely plastered with bills signed by drinkers from 'round the world dating back to more than 20 years (though some of those bills recently came down to support employees during the pandemic)."

Check out the full list here to see the best bar in each state.