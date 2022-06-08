This Is The Coolest Hidden Bar In Michigan

By Taylor Linzinmeir

June 8, 2022

People hands toasting multicolored fancy drinks - Young friends having fun together drinking cocktails at happy hour - Social gathering party time concept on warm vivid filter
Photo: Getty Images

Historical speakeasies were originally secret, underground bars created in the United States during Prohibition so that people could still enjoy alcohol when the sale, manufacturing and transportation of alcoholic beverages was illegal throughout the country. And while Prohibition ended around 1933, speakeasies live on. In fact, speakeasies and secret bars have been growing in popularity recently, probably because they offer such a unique experience. They often require a secret code to enter before you can even take a sip of one of their specialty cocktails.

Livability named The Last Word in Ann Arbor as the best hidden bar in Michigan. Here's what they had to say about it.

A red light and a small plaque with “The LW” are the only indications that a speakeasy is hidden behind a plain door on the corner of [West] Huron Street and 1st in Ann Arbor. The beverage menu is comprised of chapters ascending from lighter cocktails to heavier nightcaps and also includes an impressive selection of bourbons. To really get in the speakeasy mood, The Last Word offers several absinthe creations.

Check out the complete list of all the best hidden bars across the country here. And remember to always drink responsibly!

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.