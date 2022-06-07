This Michigan Destination Among Best In The World To Vacation On A Budget

It can be hard to book the perfect getaway when you have to stick to a strict budget. But don't be discouraged: one of the best places in the entire world to vacation on a budget is right in your state.

Trips To Discover named Mackinac Island as one of the 14 best vacation spots for people on a budget, making the list alongside places in Mexico, Portugal and Puerto Rico. Here's what they had to say about it.

One of the top spots in the Midwest for a romantic couples getaway, Mackinac Island was famously featured in the 1980 film “Somewhere In Time.” While there are plenty of luxurious accommodations here, you’ll find budget-friendly options along with free and inexpensive things to do. Bring your bikes and cycle along the coastline, take peaceful walks in the state parks, and enjoy free samples at one of more than a dozen fudge shops, including venues where you can watch as it’s made. The island is virtually car-free, with a horse-drawn carriage ride being one of the best ways to take in the scenery, including the old summer cottages and impressive architecture downtown.

Mackinac also has one of the best all-you-can-eat buffets in the United States, and one of the coolest hotels. What more do you need?