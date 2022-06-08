This Is The Coolest Hidden Bar In Missouri

Historical speakeasies were originally secret, underground bars created in the United States during Prohibition so that people could still enjoy alcohol when the sale, manufacturing and transportation of alcoholic beverages was illegal throughout the country. And while Prohibition ended in 1933 (and even a little bit after that in some states), speakeasies live on. In fact, speakeasies and secret bars have been growing in popularity recently, probably because they offer such a unique experience for patrons. They often require a secret code to enter before you can even take a sip of one of their specialty cocktails.

Livability named P.S. in Kansas City as the best hidden bar in Missouri. Here's what they had to say about it:

Located inside the Hotel Phillips, the upscale P.S. serves up Prohibition-style cocktails and transports visitors back in time. The Kansas City-based bar gets its name from the space’s history as the hotel’s sorting room and can be entered via an unmarked door in the hotel’s basement. Reservations are accepted and this stylish speakeasy serves everything from craft cocktails to beloved libations.

Check out the complete list of all the best hidden bars across the country here. And remember to always drink responsibly!