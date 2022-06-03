This Is The Most Beautiful Restaurant In Missouri

Sometimes, half of the dining experience lies in the atmosphere. This one-of-a-kind Missouri restaurant is famous for not only the food, but the 360 degree mountain views that can be seen from almost any table.

According to Trips To Discover, the most beautiful restaurant in all of Missouri is the Osage Restaurant at the Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale. Osage serves some of the best crab cakes, cheesecake and St. Louis-style ravioli that the state has to offer. There is a bar on the bottom floor of the restaurant that features wine, whiskey, and more casual dining options such as pizza.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about the most beautiful restaurant in Missouri:

"The Osage offers fine dining and sweeping Ozark Mountain views from floor-to-ceiling windows or outdoors, nestled on The Top of the Rock. It’s a fantastic place to enjoy cocktails at sunset followed by mouthwatering American fare. You might start with the crab cakes or St. Louis-style fried ravioli, followed up by everything from fried chicken to bone-in ribeye. Save room for dessert, with the turtle cheesecake a favorite. Down on the lower level, the Buffalo Bar is the place to go for open-air dining on more casual bites like wood-fired pizza, while the End of the Trail is the wine cellar which includes a wine bar and whiskey room."

