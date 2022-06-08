This Is The Coolest Hidden Bar In Wisconsin

Historical speakeasies were originally secret, underground bars created in the United States during Prohibition so that people could still enjoy alcohol when the sale, manufacturing and transportation of alcoholic beverages was illegal throughout the country. And while Prohibition ended in 1933 (and even a little bit after that in some states), speakeasies live on. In fact, speakeasies and secret bars have been growing in popularity recently, probably because they offer such a unique experience for patrons. They often require a secret code to enter before you can even take a sip of one of their specialty cocktails.

Livability named Natt Spil in Madison as the coolest hidden bar in Wisconsin. Here's what they had to say about it:

Even though this spot has been open for nearly 20 years, most people don’t know about Madison’s coolest speakeasy, Natt Spil. This 50-seat bar is located just one block from Wisconsin’s State Capitol, but it’s a bit difficult to find with no signage. Once inside, red Chinese lanterns illuminate the cozy, hobbit-hole-like interior. Guests rave about the food (get the aromatic Three Cup Chicken or any wood-fired pizza) and settle in for good drinks with friends.

Check out the complete list of all the best hidden bars across the country here. And remember to always drink responsibly!