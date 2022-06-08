Trouble's Alleged Killer Is Denied Bond

"It appears that you're not currently on probation or parole so you're entitled to bond on the battery," Judge Phinia Aten told Jones. "That bond will be set in the amount of $10,000. You'll be held on no bond, and as I stated earlier, your council will need to file a motion for a review by Superior Court for bond on your felony murder and home invasion and bond is denied on the aggravated assault on the basis of threat to victims and witnesses."



Jones is accused of murdering Trouble, born Mariel Semonte Orr, after he reportedly found the rapper sleeping in bed with his ex-girlfriend. Orr had woken up to Jones beating his ex and then got into a fight with Jones. The fight ensued until Jones pulled out a gun, shot Orr in the chest and fled. Orr died on the scene after police arrived.



Family, friends and fans of Trouble aka Skoob have been mourning the rapper's death since the news broke on Sunday. There will be a candlelight vigil for the rapper on Thursday, June 9. See more information about the vigil below.

