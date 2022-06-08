Tyler Joseph Opens Up About 'Special Moment' With Josh Dun
By Katrina Nattress
June 8, 2022
When Twenty One Pilots announced their MTV Unplugged show last month, Tyler Joseph dropped a bombshell on fans, writing "i may have convinced @joshuadun to sing harmonies with me for this one." Now, the frontman has opened up about how prepping for the performance made he and his friend/bandmate closer than ever.
"Preparing for MTV Unplugged will always live as a special moment for us as friends and collaborators," he wrote in a new Instagram post. "Josh and I challenged each other, learned new things about music production, we practiced his singing together, called each other about nightmares of messing up. And after memorizing 175+ musical cues, we eventually had to get on stage and press ‘start’ on the loop."
"I’m being a little dramatic, but I’m proud of him," he added. "And I am proud of the result. But I think it’s the time spent preparing together that will mean the most."
Twenty One Pilots' MTV Unplugged special is set to air Thursday (June 9) at 9pm PST/EST. See the post below.
The band plans to head out on The Icy Tour later this year. See a full list of tour dates below.
Twenty One Pilots Icy Tour Dates
09/04/22 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
09/07/22 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
09/09/22 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
09/10/22 – St. Lous, MO – Enterprise Center
09/13/22 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
09/16/22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Centere
09/17/22 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
09/18/22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
09/20/22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
09/22/22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
09/24/22 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena