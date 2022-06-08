Tyler Joseph Opens Up About 'Special Moment' With Josh Dun

When Twenty One Pilots announced their MTV Unplugged show last month, Tyler Joseph dropped a bombshell on fans, writing "i may have convinced @joshuadun to sing harmonies with me for this one." Now, the frontman has opened up about how prepping for the performance made he and his friend/bandmate closer than ever.

"Preparing for MTV Unplugged will always live as a special moment for us as friends and collaborators," he wrote in a new Instagram post. "Josh and I challenged each other, learned new things about music production, we practiced his singing together, called each other about nightmares of messing up. And after memorizing 175+ musical cues, we eventually had to get on stage and press ‘start’ on the loop."

"I’m being a little dramatic, but I’m proud of him," he added. "And I am proud of the result. But I think it’s the time spent preparing together that will mean the most."



Twenty One Pilots' MTV Unplugged special is set to air Thursday (June 9) at 9pm PST/EST. See the post below.