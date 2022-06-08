Tyler Joseph Opens Up About 'Special Moment' With Josh Dun

By Katrina Nattress

June 8, 2022

The 2022 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One ‚Äì Backstage
Photo: Getty Images North America

When Twenty One Pilots announced their MTV Unplugged show last month, Tyler Joseph dropped a bombshell on fans, writing "i may have convinced @joshuadun to sing harmonies with me for this one." Now, the frontman has opened up about how prepping for the performance made he and his friend/bandmate closer than ever.

"Preparing for MTV Unplugged will always live as a special moment for us as friends and collaborators," he wrote in a new Instagram post. "Josh and I challenged each other, learned new things about music production, we practiced his singing together, called each other about nightmares of messing up. And after memorizing 175+ musical cues, we eventually had to get on stage and press ‘start’ on the loop."

"I’m being a little dramatic, but I’m proud of him," he added. "And I am proud of the result. But I think it’s the time spent preparing together that will mean the most."

Twenty One Pilots' MTV Unplugged special is set to air Thursday (June 9) at 9pm PST/EST. See the post below.

The band plans to head out on The Icy Tour later this year. See a full list of tour dates below.

Twenty One Pilots Icy Tour Dates

09/04/22 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

09/07/22 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

09/09/22 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

09/10/22 – St. Lous, MO – Enterprise Center

09/13/22 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

09/16/22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Centere

09/17/22 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

09/18/22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

09/20/22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

09/22/22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

09/24/22 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Twenty One Pilots
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.