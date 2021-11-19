Twenty One Pilots Set Sights On North America For Icy Tour Announcement
By Ariel King
November 19, 2021
After wrapping up their TAKEØVER Tour, twenty one pilots are preparing to hit the road once again with the Icy Tour. The shows will kick off in Charlotte, NC on September 4, 2022 and wrap up in Seattle, WA on September 24, 2022. Twenty One Pilots wrapped up their TAKEØVER Tour on November 6 in Atlanta, Georgia, and have set their sights set on touring London come next June.
Tickets to register for the North American leg of the Icy Tour will be available here. twenty one pilots are also setting their sights on touring the rest of the world, with dates throughout Europe slated for next June.
When twenty one pilots hit the road for their TAKEØVER Tour, the group made up of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun also allowed viewers to peek behind the scenes to see what their tour rehearsals looked like. The shows marked their first time hitting the road in nearly two years, and so the duo wanted to document their experience.
While the band wrapped up one tour, and has another massive one scheduled throughout much of 2022, twenty one pilots have kept busy. In addition to hitting the road, they shared stripped-back versions of their songs "Heathens" and "Trees." They also released a music video for their song "Saturday," and later took fans behind the scenes to see how the video had been made. The group also covered My Chemical Romance's "I'm Not Okay" while performing at SummerFest earlier this year, with the set giving fans an idea of what they could have expected from their TAKEØVER Tour.
Icy Tour Dates
09/04/22 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
09/07/22 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
09/09/22 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
09/10/22 – St. Lous, MO – Enterprise Center
09/13/22 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
09/16/22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Centere
09/17/22 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
09/18/22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
09/20/22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
09/22/22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
09/24/22 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena