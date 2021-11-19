Twenty One Pilots Set Sights On North America For Icy Tour Announcement

When twenty one pilots hit the road for their TAKEØVER Tour, the group made up of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun also allowed viewers to peek behind the scenes to see what their tour rehearsals looked like. The shows marked their first time hitting the road in nearly two years, and so the duo wanted to document their experience.

While the band wrapped up one tour, and has another massive one scheduled throughout much of 2022, twenty one pilots have kept busy. In addition to hitting the road, they shared stripped-back versions of their songs "Heathens" and "Trees." They also released a music video for their song "Saturday," and later took fans behind the scenes to see how the video had been made. The group also covered My Chemical Romance's "I'm Not Okay" while performing at SummerFest earlier this year, with the set giving fans an idea of what they could have expected from their TAKEØVER Tour.

Icy Tour Dates

09/04/22 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

09/07/22 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

09/09/22 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

09/10/22 – St. Lous, MO – Enterprise Center

09/13/22 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

09/16/22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Centere

09/17/22 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

09/18/22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

09/20/22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

09/22/22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

09/24/22 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena