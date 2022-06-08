Walmart Heir Purchases Denver Broncos In Record-Setting Deal

The Denver Broncos have entered a sale agreement with the Walton-Penner family ownership group, led by Walmart heir Rob Walton, as part of a reported record-setting deal to purchase the NFL franchise.

The Broncos confirmed the acquisition in a statement shared by team president and CEO Joe Ellis on Tuesday (June 7).

"While this purchase and sale agreement is pending approval from the NFL's finance committee and league ownership, today marks a significant step on the path to an exciting new chapter in Broncos history," Ellis said via DenverBroncos.com.

NFL Network's James Palmer reports the winning bid is valued at $4.65 billion, the most expensive price ever paid for a U.S. sports team, more than doubling the $2.275 paid by David Tepper to acquire the Carolina Panthers in 2018.

The Walton-Penner group is led by Walton, his daughter, Carrie, and his son-in-law, Greg Penner, and will also include "one or two" of his grandchildren, Mike Klis of KUSA-TV reports.