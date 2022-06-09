7 Natural Wonders In Arizona Everyone Has To See At Least Once

Arizona is full of jaw-dropping landscapes and beautiful natural wonders that should definitely be on your bucket list.

Only In your State compiled a list of seven natural wonders in the state that everyone should see at least once. The website states, "You’ll leave with a whole new appreciation for this incredible place we call home."

Here are the seven natural wonders to add to your travel bucket list:

The Grand Canyon

This natural wonder is one of the most astounding in the entire world. There isn't much to say about it, except that pictures definitely don't do it justice.

Address: Grand Canyon, Arizona 86052, USA

Petrified Forest National Park

This forest is located on the northern edge of the Painted Desert. The colorful badlands are definitely a sight to see.

Address: Petrified Forest National Park, AZ 86028, USA

Monument Valley

Monument Valley is shared with Utah, but it's still considered an Arizona treasure. With being one of the most photographed places on earth, you know it's something special.

Address: Oljato-Monument Valley, AZ 84536, USA

Havasu Falls

This is one of the most coveted tourist destinations in all of Arizona, which makes it one of the hardest to get to with permits selling out sometimes a year in advance. But the jaw-dropping cascade of blue-green waters is definitely something to wait for.

Address: Havasu Falls, Arizona 86435, USA