7 Natural Wonders In Arizona Everyone Has To See At Least Once
By Ginny Reese
June 9, 2022
Arizona is full of jaw-dropping landscapes and beautiful natural wonders that should definitely be on your bucket list.
Only In your State compiled a list of seven natural wonders in the state that everyone should see at least once. The website states, "You’ll leave with a whole new appreciation for this incredible place we call home."
Here are the seven natural wonders to add to your travel bucket list:
The Grand Canyon
This natural wonder is one of the most astounding in the entire world. There isn't much to say about it, except that pictures definitely don't do it justice.
Address: Grand Canyon, Arizona 86052, USA
Petrified Forest National Park
This forest is located on the northern edge of the Painted Desert. The colorful badlands are definitely a sight to see.
Address: Petrified Forest National Park, AZ 86028, USA
Monument Valley
Monument Valley is shared with Utah, but it's still considered an Arizona treasure. With being one of the most photographed places on earth, you know it's something special.
Address: Oljato-Monument Valley, AZ 84536, USA
Havasu Falls
This is one of the most coveted tourist destinations in all of Arizona, which makes it one of the hardest to get to with permits selling out sometimes a year in advance. But the jaw-dropping cascade of blue-green waters is definitely something to wait for.
Address: Havasu Falls, Arizona 86435, USA
Saguaro National Park
Check out the millions of beautiful saguaro cacti. Talk about exclusive- the Sonoran Desert is the only place on earth that this type of cactus grows and it's right here in our home state.
Address: Saguaro National Park, Arizona, USA
Antelope Canyon
Antelope Canyon may not be as big as the Grand Canyon, but it's still a sight to see. With so much natural light and beauty exuding from this place, it's a dream for photographers.
Address: Antelope Canyon, Arizona 86040, USA
Horseshoe Bend
Named for its shape, this curved section of the Colorado River is absolutely stunning. Catch it at sunset for maximum spectacular views.
Address: Horseshoe Bend, Arizona 86040, USA