7 Natural Wonders In Arizona Everyone Has To See At Least Once

By Ginny Reese

June 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Arizona is full of jaw-dropping landscapes and beautiful natural wonders that should definitely be on your bucket list.

Only In your State compiled a list of seven natural wonders in the state that everyone should see at least once. The website states, "You’ll leave with a whole new appreciation for this incredible place we call home."

Here are the seven natural wonders to add to your travel bucket list:

The Grand Canyon

This natural wonder is one of the most astounding in the entire world. There isn't much to say about it, except that pictures definitely don't do it justice.

Address: Grand Canyon, Arizona 86052, USA

Petrified Forest National Park

This forest is located on the northern edge of the Painted Desert. The colorful badlands are definitely a sight to see.

Address: Petrified Forest National Park, AZ 86028, USA

Monument Valley

Monument Valley is shared with Utah, but it's still considered an Arizona treasure. With being one of the most photographed places on earth, you know it's something special.

Address: Oljato-Monument Valley, AZ 84536, USA

Havasu Falls

This is one of the most coveted tourist destinations in all of Arizona, which makes it one of the hardest to get to with permits selling out sometimes a year in advance. But the jaw-dropping cascade of blue-green waters is definitely something to wait for.

Address: Havasu Falls, Arizona 86435, USA

Saguaro National Park

Check out the millions of beautiful saguaro cacti. Talk about exclusive- the Sonoran Desert is the only place on earth that this type of cactus grows and it's right here in our home state.

Address: Saguaro National Park, Arizona, USA

Antelope Canyon

Antelope Canyon may not be as big as the Grand Canyon, but it's still a sight to see. With so much natural light and beauty exuding from this place, it's a dream for photographers.

Address: Antelope Canyon, Arizona 86040, USA

Horseshoe Bend

Named for its shape, this curved section of the Colorado River is absolutely stunning. Catch it at sunset for maximum spectacular views.

Address: Horseshoe Bend, Arizona 86040, USA

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.