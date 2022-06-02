This Arizona City Is The 2nd Best In The Country For Hiking

Hiking is not only for having fun. It's a great way of seeing nature, escaping everyday troubles, and getting some exercise in.

LawnStarter.com compiled a list of the best cities in America for hiking. The website states, "We looked at 13 hiker-friendly factors, ranging from hiking access and quality to trail difficulty to natural hazards index."

According to the website, one Arizona city is the second-best in the nation for hiking. Tucson came in at number two, just beating Phoenix at number three. Tucson was also second overall for hiking access. Phoenix was first in the nation for hiking access and eighth overall for hiking quality.

Here are the top 10 cities in America for hiking:

Portland, OR Tucson, AZ Phoenix, AZ Colorado Springs, CO Oakland, CA Salt Lake City, UT Los Angeles, CA Boise, ID Las Vegas, NV San Diego, CA

