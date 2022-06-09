Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Crashes Her Wedding And Breaks Into Her Home

By Yashira C.

June 9, 2022

Britney Spears' wedding to Sam Asghari was crashed by her ex-husband Jason Alexander, as reported by TMZ. Britney was married to Alexander, her childhood friend, for only 55 hours in 2004 at a Las Vegas ceremony while both of them were under the influence of alcohol. Their marriage was annulled shortly thereafter.

Alexander went live on Instagram Thursday (June 9), showing himself approaching event security and telling them that Britney invited him. He then told them that he was going to crash the event before a physical struggle and that the "Toxic" singer was his "first and only wife." Later, he continued to livestream as he broke into Britney's home which resulted in a police response and eventually being restrained outside. TMZ reported that the Ventura County Sheriff's Department is still on the scene after responding to a trespassing call. Alexander previously showed support for Britney in her conservatorship battle, even attending a rally for her back in 2020. You can watch the footage of the break-in here.

Earlier today, it was reported that the couple was tying the knot in an intimate ceremony surrounded by friends and family. Sources close to Spears said the pair will say "I do" in front of around 100 guests, including Spears' brother Bryan.

