Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Getting Married In Intimate Ceremony

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari will officially be "Mr. & Mrs." sooner than you think!

The couple are reportedly getting married on Thursday (June 9) in a small ceremony surrounded by friends and family, TMZ reports. Sources close to Spears said the pair will say "I do" in front of around 100 guests, including Spears' brother Bryan. Other members of her family who she has publicly feuded with since the termination of her conservatorship, such as her parents and younger sister Jamie Lynn, will not be in attendance.

Ahead of the nuptials, a large, white tent was set up at the secret Los Angeles location as preparations for their big day get underway. Photos can be seen here.

Asghari and Spears have been together since 2016 after meeting on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video. In September, following the end of her conservatorship battle, he popped the question and the pair got to work preparing for their long awaited wedding.

Calling their lives a "fairytale," Asghari confirmed last month that the date for their "big day has been set," adding that they wouldn't announce when the ceremony would take place and that "nobody will know until the day after." For her part, Spears hasn't revealed much about the wedding, only hinting that her dress will be made by Donatella Versace.