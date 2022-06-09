Colorado Is Home To One Of The Safest Cities In America

If it's something people always worry about when moving to a new area, it's safety. Violent crime rates vary dramatically, however, depending on where you live. To get an idea of where the safest cities are in the United States, Cheapism rounded up 20 destinations for their list based on 2018 data from Niche.

One Colorado city made the rankings, and that honor goes to...

Aurora!

Here's how the website described this flourishing city:

"Straddling several counties in the Denver metropolitan area, Aurora is the 'Gateway to the Rockies' with plenty of outdoor activities. It also ranks as one of the nation's safest cities despite some worryingly high scores when it comes to safety. At six incidences per 100,000 people, the murder rate is representative of the national average, whereas the rates for vehicle theft (2,177 per 100,000) and rape (98, over double the average of 41) are significantly higher."

Here are the Top 20 safest cities in America:

Irvine, California Plano, Texas Scottsdale, Arizona Virginia Beach, Virginia Boise, Idaho Henderson, Nevada El Paso, Texas Irving, Texas Lincoln, Nebraska Laredo, Texas Madison, Wisconsin Anaheim, California New York City Mesa, Arizona San Diego Austin, Texas Arlington, Texas San Jose, California Lexington, Kentucky Aurora, Colorado

Click HERE to check out the full article.