Colorado Is Home To One Of The Safest Cities In America

By Zuri Anderson

June 9, 2022

Aerial view of residential neighborhood
Photo: Getty Images

If it's something people always worry about when moving to a new area, it's safety. Violent crime rates vary dramatically, however, depending on where you live. To get an idea of where the safest cities are in the United States, Cheapism rounded up 20 destinations for their list based on 2018 data from Niche.

One Colorado city made the rankings, and that honor goes to...

Aurora!

Here's how the website described this flourishing city:

"Straddling several counties in the Denver metropolitan area, Aurora is the 'Gateway to the Rockies' with plenty of outdoor activities. It also ranks as one of the nation's safest cities despite some worryingly high scores when it comes to safety. At six incidences per 100,000 people, the murder rate is representative of the national average, whereas the rates for vehicle theft (2,177 per 100,000) and rape (98, over double the average of 41) are significantly higher."

Here are the Top 20 safest cities in America:

  1. Irvine, California
  2. Plano, Texas
  3. Scottsdale, Arizona
  4. Virginia Beach, Virginia
  5. Boise, Idaho
  6. Henderson, Nevada
  7. El Paso, Texas
  8. Irving, Texas
  9. Lincoln, Nebraska
  10. Laredo, Texas
  11. Madison, Wisconsin
  12. Anaheim, California
  13. New York City
  14. Mesa, Arizona
  15. San Diego
  16. Austin, Texas
  17. Arlington, Texas
  18. San Jose, California
  19. Lexington, Kentucky
  20. Aurora, Colorado

Click HERE to check out the full article.

