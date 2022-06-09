Eating Two Portions Of Fish Per Week Linked To Skin Cancer

A new study suggests consuming two portions of fish per week can lead to an increased risk of skin cancer.

Experts from Brown University found that individuals who consumed 42.8g (estimated 300g weekly) of fish per day were at a 22% higher risk of malignant melanoma than people who only ate about 3.2g per day, as noted in a journal entry shared to Cancer Causes & Control on Thursday (June 9).

Additionally, people who consume more fish also had a 28% increased risk of developing abnormal cells in the outer layer of their skin only, also known as stage 0 melanoma or pre-cancer.

The participants reported how they consumed both fried and non-fried fish, as well as tuna and their portion sizes during the study and researchers calculated the frequency in which melanoma cases developed during a span of more than 15 years based on data obtained from cancer registries, also taking into account influencing factors such as the person's weight, family history of cancer and average UV radiation levels in their local area, as well as their diet and alcohol consumption.

The study -- which included 491,367 American adults with an average age of 62 -- contradicts the National Health Service's recommendation to consume at least two portions of fish -- including one of oily fish -- at an average weight of 140g weekly.

Others experts have argued that fish is still an important, healthy food and there's no reason for individuals to cease consumption.