Hall Of Fame Wrestling Commentator Jim Ross Gives Cancer Battle Update

By Jason Hall

December 29, 2021

Photo: Courtesy of All Elite Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer and current All Elite Wrestling commentator Jim Ross announced he's officially cancer free.

Ross, who initially announced his skin cancer diagnosis on October 23, shared an update on his verified Twitter account from his final cancer treatment, hours ahead of his scheduled return to Dynamite's live broadcast in Jacksonville Wednesday (December 29) night.

"I'm CANCER FREE!" Ross tweeted. "We did it! See you tonight on #AEWDYNAMITE at 8 ET!"

Ross, 69, revealed his confirmed diagnosis after undergoing a CAT scan in October and said he was waiting for a radiologist "to determine the best treatment," which he suspected would "likely" be radiation, prior to undergoing the procedure.

The legendary announcer also confirmed he was on his way to Orlando for the scheduled special Saturday night live episode of AEW Dynamite at the time, despite his diagnosis.

“On my way to Orlando for tonight’s @AEW Dynamite. Skin cancer confirmed. Waiting on radiologist study to determine best treatment. Likely radiation,” Ross tweeted. “Feeling great and ready to attack. Thanks for the support from so many.”

Ross had since missed several of Dynamite's live touring events while undergoing cancer treatment in Jacksonville.

The legendary commentator was previously announced to make his return on Wednesday night.

Ross shared a Twitter post on October 21 showing what he perceived to be a "potential skin cancer issue" on his lower leg that he'd "been dealing with" for more than a year ahead of a scheduled CAT scan.

The 69-year-old had previously been diagnosed with skin cancer in 2016 and underwent multiple surgeries to have it removed from his shoulder, Sports Illustrated reports.

Ross provided lead commentary to numerous major wrestling promotions including WWE, WCW, AEW, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Mid-South Wrestling and others, but is arguably best known for serving as the voice of WWE's "Attitude Era" during the industry's peak stretch of popularity in the late 1990s alongside fellow Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler.

Ross, who had also previously served as WWE's Executive Vice President of Talent Relations, was inducted into the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame in 1999 and WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.

Ross joined AEW as a commentator and senior advisor during the company's launch in 2019 and contributes alongside Excalibur and Tony Schiavone on the promtion's flagship Dynamite program.

