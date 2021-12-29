Hall Of Fame Wrestling Commentator Jim Ross Gives Cancer Battle Update

WWE Hall of Famer and current All Elite Wrestling commentator Jim Ross announced he's officially cancer free.

Ross, who initially announced his skin cancer diagnosis on October 23, shared an update on his verified Twitter account from his final cancer treatment, hours ahead of his scheduled return to Dynamite's live broadcast in Jacksonville Wednesday (December 29) night.

"I'm CANCER FREE!" Ross tweeted. "We did it! See you tonight on #AEWDYNAMITE at 8 ET!"

Ross, 69, revealed his confirmed diagnosis after undergoing a CAT scan in October and said he was waiting for a radiologist "to determine the best treatment," which he suspected would "likely" be radiation, prior to undergoing the procedure.