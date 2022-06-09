Florida Roommates' Fight Over Breakfast Treat Leads To Stabbing

By Zuri Anderson

June 9, 2022

Sweet Breakfast Strawberry Toaster Pastry
Photo: Getty Images

Two Florida roommates' fight over a breakfast treat quickly turned violent, according to Miami Herald.

An Orange County sheriff's deputy pulled up to the Knightshade student living community near the University of Central Florida around midnight Monday (June 6). The victim told the cop he and his roommate, 21-year-old Griffin Cristal, were arguing about "past incidents where someone ate a Toaster Strudel," according to a report.

The victim describes Cristal allegedly slapping the victim's phone out of his hand and using pepper spray. As the roommate was cleaning the irritant off his face in the sink, the suspect reportedly jumped at him with a metal pot and then pulled out a pocketknife.

“Don’t make me use this,” Cristal is heard saying in the footage. "I’m going to stab you." The video also captured him calling the victim a "b***h" and a "criminal" before lunging at him.

Another roommate who witnessed the fight corroborated the victim's account, authorities say. The injured roommate was also treated on scene for a "deep gash" to his hand and forearm.

Cristal was taken into custody on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, battery, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Reporters say he was briefly held on a $6,500 bond.

