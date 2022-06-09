Just 1 Texas Bar Ranked Among The Country's Best

Looking for weekend plans? Make sure you have the only ranked Texas bar on your to-do list!

North America’s 50 Best Bars is an annual list that celebrates the best drinks in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. The 50 winners that made the cut found out during a live awards ceremony earlier this week. Here's some more insight into the list:

The inaugural awards programme provided the unique opportunity to unite bartenders, bar owners, cocktail aficionados and drinks journalists in a celebration of the drinks, hospitality and talent of the North American bars sector. The launch marked a critical step in 50 Best’s continuous drive to put the spotlight on superb bar talent in specific regions, showcasing the subtlety and complexity of bar craft from around the world.

Coming in at No. 46 on the list is Julep in Houston. Here's why:

True to name, Julep exudes the elegance of the Whiskey South. Flowers make the bright, airy room even more welcoming and provide a hint at the menu to follow. Owner Alba Huerta is a master at creating unique flavours by incorporating herbs, spices and even vegetables into drinks. Thyme- and bell-pepper infused tonic water is mixed with white port, Manzanilla sherry and lemon to create the unparalleled Nightshade highball. Vermouth is infused with tarragon and combined with elderflower liqueur, Pedro lemon, and orange bitters to create a truly unique swizzle. A comprehensive menu also includes dozens of classic and modern classic drinks, including an entire section devoted to delicious riffs on the titular Julep. The tail end of the menu is devoted to one of the South’s most impressive rare spirits collection; the emphasis is bourbon, but there is something for every taste from tequila to brandy. The kitchen offers light plates such as pulled pork sliders, oysters and the amazing sweet treat bourbon pearls. Each item is plated exquisitely, often with a floral touch… that’s just the Julep way.

Here's a look at the top 10 bars in North America:

Attaboy, New York Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City Licorería Limantour, Mexico City Katana Kitten, New York Kumiko, Chicago Café La Trova, Miami Baltra Bar, Mexico City Dante, New York Thunderbolt, Los Angeles Civil Liberties, Toronto

To read the full list, click here.