Just 1 Texas Beach Ranked Among The Country's Best

Planning a summer vacation? Make sure you have the only ranked Texas beach on your to-do list!

TripAdvisor ranked the top 25 beaches of the United States and there's only one in the Lone Star State. Coming in at No. 20 is Port Aransas Beach.

"The surf was great and loved the fact that you could drive on the beach. We enjoyed a campfire one evening and played some guitar under the full moon," a TripAdvisor review said.

The No. 1 beach in the country is Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area in Puako, Hawaii. Next up is Siesta Beach in Florida and Poipu Beach Park in Hawaii.

Here's a look at the top 10 beaches in the U.S.:

Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area, Puako, Hawaii Siesta Beach, Siesta Key, Florida Poipu Beach Park, Poipu, Hawaii Moonstone Beach, Cambria, California Kailua Beach Park, Kailua, Hawaii Driftwood Beach, Jekyll Island, Georgia Ruby Beach, Olympic National Park, Washington Cannon Beach, Cannon Beach, Oregon La Jolla Cova, La Jolla California Ho'okipa Beach Park, Paia, Hawaii

