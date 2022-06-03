Just 1 Texas Beach Ranked Among The Country's Best

By Dani Medina

June 3, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Planning a summer vacation? Make sure you have the only ranked Texas beach on your to-do list!

TripAdvisor ranked the top 25 beaches of the United States and there's only one in the Lone Star State. Coming in at No. 20 is Port Aransas Beach.

"The surf was great and loved the fact that you could drive on the beach. We enjoyed a campfire one evening and played some guitar under the full moon," a TripAdvisor review said.

The No. 1 beach in the country is Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area in Puako, Hawaii. Next up is Siesta Beach in Florida and Poipu Beach Park in Hawaii.

Here's a look at the top 10 beaches in the U.S.:

  1. Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area, Puako, Hawaii
  2. Siesta Beach, Siesta Key, Florida
  3. Poipu Beach Park, Poipu, Hawaii
  4. Moonstone Beach, Cambria, California
  5. Kailua Beach Park, Kailua, Hawaii
  6. Driftwood Beach, Jekyll Island, Georgia
  7. Ruby Beach, Olympic National Park, Washington
  8. Cannon Beach, Cannon Beach, Oregon
  9. La Jolla Cova, La Jolla California
  10. Ho'okipa Beach Park, Paia, Hawaii

Read TripAdvisor's full list here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.