Man Breaks Guinness Record After Casually Eating World's Hottest Peppers

A man recently broke a Guinness World Record in California after casually scarfing down three of the hottest peppers in the world.

Gregory Foster was at the Seaport Shopping Center in San Diego in December 2021 when he successfully set a new Guinness World Record for eating three Carolina Reaper chili peppers in 8.72 seconds, the organization recently announced. The record was filmed and verified by independent witnesses who stopped by to see the attempt.

Foster shared a video of the heat feat on Instagram for his Inferno Farms hot sauce company, showing that he really did eat three of the spiciest peppers in the world faster than anyone else, beating the previous record of 9.72 seconds held by Canada's Mike Jack.

"I guess I should share now the cat is outta the bag," the caption reads. "New Guinness World Record."