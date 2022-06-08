Chicago Suburb Breaks World Record With 70,000 Pound Banana Display

This Chicago suburb has gone bananas. Literally. Today in Westmont, there was a giant fruit stand on display outside of a local grocery store. The only fruit on display? Well, you guessed it. According to UPI, the fruit stand was set up by fruit producer Fresh Del Monte and grocery store chain, Jewel-Osco in an effort to break a Guinness World Record for the worlds largest fruit stand.

The display, set up outside of a Jewel-osco grocery store, featured a whopping 70,000 pounds of bananas lined in rows on shelves. The companies were successful in their attempt, as it was just announced today that they now hold the world record for the largest fruit stand. An official from the Guinness World Records had to stop by the shop and see the stand before the record qualified. The previous record was held by a Brazilian company who put together a display of over 41,000 pounds of fruit in 2016.

There were so many bananas in the display that they were being given away to anyone who visited the stand and shopped at the store. UPI mentioned that all of the bananas that were left over would be donated directly to the Northern Illinois Food Bank.