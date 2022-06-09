One Texas Airport Debuts Nonstop Flights To Popular European Destination

Great news for Texas world travelers!

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport will now have nonstop flights to London, reported My San Antonio. On Wednesday night (June 8th), Virgin's founder, British billionaire Richard Branson, landed in Austin to announce that the daily nonstop flights from Austin to London will begin next spring. Virgin Atlantic made the announcement on Twitter. The airline wrote:

"Howdy Austin!

Yesterday, we touched down in Texas with @richardbranson to mark the launch of our newest route. This fabulously quirky city is our first new US destination since 2017."

Passengers on the inaugural flight from London to Austin loved the flight, but had a few issues getting bags at the airport in Austin. One man claimed to wait an hour at Austin-Bergstrom to get his bags.

Branson addressed the crowd once everyone arrived, saying:

"Thank you for coming, sorry it took you a while to get here. I think every airport in the world seems to be having their fair share of teething problems."