Southwest Airlines Announces Nonstop Flights From Tulsa To This Major City

Southwest Airlines announced new nonstop flights from Tulsa to Chicago on Thursday, reported Tulsa World.

The flights will be twice each day from Tulsa International Airport (TUL) to Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW). They will start on June 5th.

Chicago is Southwest's eighth nonstop destination from Tulsa. The city is joining Austin, Dallas-Love Field, Denver, Houston-Hobby, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and St. Louis. The airline announced nonstop flights from Tulsa to Austin earlier this month. Those flights will start on April 25th.

Andrew Pierini, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at TUL, said in a statement:

"We are excited to welcome Southwest’s eighth nonstop destination from Tulsa, with new service to Chicago Midway.

Southwest is providing an excellent schedule for people traveling to Chicago as well as those connecting onward from Southwest’s expansive network at Midway to destinations both domestically and internationally."

Tulsa Airport made the announcement on Twitter, writing:

"NEW NONSTOP FLIGHT TO DEEP-DISH PIZZA!

@SouthwestAir announced they will be adding nonstop, twice daily service Chicago Midway Airport (MDW) in June 2022. SWA will be the only carrier from TUL to serve @fly2midway, while American Airlines and United Airlines both serve O-Hare."