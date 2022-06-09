Prince William Goes Undercover Selling Magazines To Help The Homeless

Prince William went undercover on the streets of London to sell issues of a U.K. magazine that supports the homeless. According to People Royals, the Duke of Cambridge wrote a red vest and a nametag as he asked people walking by if they would like to purchase the latest copy of The Big Issue magazine. According to the publication's website, they are "an award-winning magazine offering employment opportunities to people in poverty."

Although he did a pretty good job at blending in, the act of kindness didn't go unnoticed once he was recognized by a relative of a former Metropolitan Policeman who posted about it on LinkedIn, according to a report from The Sun. "What an honour to have a private moment with our future king who was humble and working quietly in the background, helping the most needy. These 'silent gestures' often go unrecognised," retired Cheif Supt. Matthew Gardner wrote in the LinkedIn post.