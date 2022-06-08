If Prince William Becomes King, Princess Charlotte May Get New Royal Title

Princess Charlotte may have another royal title in the future. The 7-year-old princess of Cambridge is the only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Her title is currently stylized as Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte, but when her father becomes King, that could change.

According to Hello Magazine, Princess Charlotte could one day be referred to as "The Princess Royal," but it depends on a few factors. The royal family previously shared facts about Princess Anne (who currently holds the title) leading up to her 70th birthday in 2020. They tweeted, "HRH The Princess Anne was named The Princess Royal, a title traditionally bestowed upon the eldest daughter of The Sovereign, in 1987. HRH is the seventh Princess Royal, following Princess Mary, the only daughter of King George V."

According to Hello Magazine, even though Princess Elizabeth was the eldest daughter of George VI at the time, she couldn't be known as Princess Royal because her aunt Princess Mary was in possession of the title at the time. If Princess Anne is still using her title when her nephew Prince William takes the throne, then he will not be able to bestow the new royal title upon his daughter.

Princess Charlotte recently made headlines for correcting her brother Prince George's posture during their final appearance on Buckingham palace's balcony for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Her younger brother Prince Louis also made headlines for the silly faces he made during the Trooping the Colour parade. Their parents addressed the hilarious moment in a post after the Jubilee celebrations came to an end.