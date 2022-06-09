See Dua Lipa's Thought-Provoking Summer Book & Film Recommendations

Dua Lipa gave fans a look into her taste in books and films today (June 9) in an Instagram post highlighting her summer recommendations.

The "Don't Start Now" singer split her recommendations into three categories: "Dua's Summer Reads," "Summer Film Recs," and "Favorite Feminist Works Of Literature." In her caption, she pointed out a documentary film titled My So-Called Selfish Life which she described as "urgent" due to it helping her learn "to embrace – as the documentary puts it – being 'selfish.'" Some of the books on Lipa's list include: "On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous" by Ocean Vuong, "Girl Woman, Other" by Bernardine Evaristo, and "The Second Sex" by Simone de Beauvoir. Films included Moonstruck, How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, and more.

See the post featuring all of her recs below: